A6091 Melrose Bypass crash: Police seek two cars after Borders hit-and-run leaves woman in critical condition

Rachel Mackie
By Rachel Mackie
Published 20th Mar 2023, 16:06 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 16:06 GMT

Police are searching for two cars after a hit-and-run on the A6091 Melrose bypass left a woman fighting for her life. The 61-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle near the Borders General Hospital at around 9.50pm on Sunday, March 12.

She was rushed to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary and remains in critical condition in hospital, police said. The driver failed to stop and police enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances. Police Scotland said officers are keen to speak to anyone who saw a dark-coloured SUV and a 4x4 at the time of the crash as well as the drivers of these cars as they may have vital information.

A statement from police said: “The drivers of a silver Ford Fiesta, a red hatchback and a small white hatchback have already come forward and spoken to officers and been eliminated from enquiries.”

Chief Inspector Vinnie Fisher, local area commander, said: “I would like to thank everyone who has come forward so far and spoken to officers. Thanks to them we have managed to eliminate a number of vehicles from our investigation. But it is vital that we do trace those involved. A woman has been seriously injured and she and her family deserve to know what has happened.

“Officers held a road check at the location of the crash on Sunday, 19 March, a week on from the crash and again I want to say thank you to everyone who spoke to us and passed on information. An examination of CCTV shows there are a number of vehicles driving in the area at the time whose owners or drivers have not yet come forward and I am urging them to do so.

“You may be unaware of having been involved in the crash, but if you were there is likely to be damage to your vehicle. I cannot stress enough how important it is that if you were driving in the area around 9.50pm on Sunday, 12 March, 2023, you check your car now and speak to us even if it is to report no damage."

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3302 of Sunday, 12 March, 2023.

