The crash happened at around 7.10am on December 8 and involved a Honda Civic, Ford Focus and a Volvo lorry.

The 68-year-old driver of the Honda and her 61-year-old male passenger were taken to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy where staff have described their conditions as stable.

The other people involved were uninjured.

When emergency services attended they were shocked to spot seven nearby drivers filming the accident, while the two casualties were in view.

One driver "even had no hands on the wheel” and was issued a conditional offer for six points on his licence, along with a £200 fine.

Officers said that they have the details of the other six culprits who should expect a “letter and/or a knock on their door” as their actions were “simply not acceptable.”

They added that using mobile phones while driving in that situation was not only dangerous and illegal, but inconsiderate for the people involved in the accident.

An appeal has been launched by police to help identify the circumstances surrounding the crash on Wednesday morning.

Sergeant Michelle Burns from the Road Policing Unit at Glenrothes said: “Our enquiries are continuing to establish the cause of this road crash.

"The road was busy at the time and I would appeal to any witnesses who have not yet spoken to officers to contact us.

"I would also ask anyone with dash-cam footage to come forward.

“Anyone with information should contact us through 101 with reference 0408 of December 8.”

