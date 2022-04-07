Alan Jordan, 29, is a violent offender who is wanted for emergency recall to prison after breaching the terms of his licence. He has been missing since October 28, 2019.

The charity Crimestoppers previously issued an appeal with a £1,000 reward for information but has tripled it in the hope to trace him.

Despite extensive police efforts, Jordan remains at large and is aware that he is wanted.

It is understood that he has connections to the Scottish capital and anyone who thinks they may have seen him should contact police immediately.

The £3,000 reward from Crimestoppers is for anonymous information provided exclusively to them that leads to Jordan’s arrest.

Fleur Brown, North East Regional Manager at the charity Crimestoppers, said: “Alan Jordan is wanted for serious offences and, so far, has evaded efforts to find him.

"Our charity is here to give people an anonymous option if they prefer not to speak to the police. You can tell us what you know and we’ll pass it on for you.

“This urgent appeal is to anyone with information on where Alan Jordan might be to do the right thing and to speak to our charity 100 per cent anonymously.

"If you think you know where he is, or think you might have seen him, please speak up and tell us anonymously.”

You can contact Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by going online to its website.

