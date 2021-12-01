Amber Gibson: Man, 19, arrested in connection with teenager's death after body found at Hamilton

Police investigating the death of a 16-year-old girl whose body was found in a park have arrested a 19-year-old man.

By Scott McCartney
Wednesday, 1st December 2021, 8:48 pm
Updated Wednesday, 1st December 2021, 9:54 pm

Amber Gibson left her home in the Hillhouse area of Hamilton, South Lanarkshire, at around 9.15pm on Friday and was reported missing later that night when she did not return.

Her body was discovered in Cadzow Glen park at around 10.10am on Sunday.

Police Scotland this evening confirmed the arrest of the 19-year-old man in connection with her death.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Amber Gibson was found dead near Cadzow Glen in Hamilton on Sunday.

It is understood the teenager was a pupil at Moore House Academy in Bathgate, West Lothian, which is privately run and cares for children aged 11 to 18.

A spokesperson from Moore House said: “Amber was a well-loved, bright and lively young girl who attended our academy in Bathgate as a day pupil.

“Our children and staff are devastated at the news of this tragedy, and we are all supporting each other through this difficult time.

“Our deepest sympathies extend to Amber’s loved ones and to everyone who knew her.”

The gates to the park and part of Cadzow Street were cordoned off on Wednesday as officers carried out investigations.

Police say that enquiries are ongoing.

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.