A spate of housebreakings to both houses and garden sheds in Gullane, Aberlady and Longniddry has lead to a police appeal.

The incidents happened around the 20th to the 24th of February, during the hours of darkness.

A white, red and black coloured Demon X Minipit Motocross off-road motorcycle and a mixture of power tools were stolen as a result.

In a statement on social media, Police commented: “Please take extra care in securing any property and take time to review security measures in place.

"Residents are reminded to be vigilant in the local area and report anything of a suspicious nature to Police Scotland.

“Anyone who may have information regarding these incidents is urged to contact Police Scotland on either the 999 emergency line if the incident is ongoing or non-emergency number 101 quoting incident reference number 0421 of 22/02/2022.”

