Andrew Miller pleads guilty to abduction and sexual assault of girl at High Court in Edinburgh
A man has admitted abducting and sexually assaulting a young girl in the Scottish Borders.
Andrew George Miller, also known as Amy George, pleaded guilty to the charges at the High Court in Edinburgh on Thursday, May 18. The 53-year-old abducted a young girl and sexually assaulted her in his home in Melrose in February.
Miller pleaded guilty to a number of charges including sexual assault, abduction, and posession of indecent images of children.
It is understood Miller identifies as a transgender woman named ‘Amy George’ and is reportedly in the process of transitioning to female. At the time of his arrest, he was presenting as a woman. However, after his arrest, he confirmed he wished to be called Andrew Miller by officers, using ‘he’ pronouns.