A man has admitted abducting and sexually assaulting a young girl in the Scottish Borders.

Andrew George Miller, also known as Amy George, pleaded guilty to the charges at the High Court in Edinburgh on Thursday, May 18. The 53-year-old abducted a young girl and sexually assaulted her in his home in Melrose in February.

Miller pleaded guilty to a number of charges including sexual assault, abduction, and posession of indecent images of children.

Andrew Miller, who has now pled guilty to abducting and sexually assaulting a girl, was taken from Selkirk Sheriff covered by a blanket in February. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images