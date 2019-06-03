Angry resident compiles diary of major incidents on Edinburgh estate where people 'live in fear'

Have your say

The residents of Westfield Avenue in Gorgie say they have put up with years of drug dealing, robberies and fire raising, often literally on their front doorsteps.

The Edinburgh Evening News exclusively revealed on Sunday the extent of the problems on Westfield Avenue, where landlords pay police for extra patrols in a bid to deter potential criminal activity.

Now, we can also reveal that one fed-up resident has kept a dossier of events, going back eight years.

Here are the incidents:

2011

The day he moved in, a neighbour is found beaten up lying face down on the banks of the Water of Leith.

2012

TV set is thrown from an upper flat.

2013

Addicts spotted smoking crack pipes in a back garden and fighting in the car park.

Defecation and urination in common landings.

Heroin user rams building with his mobility scooter, destroys his garden and verbally abuses children in the street.

2015

Shoplifting tenant banned from nearby Sainsbury’s.

Death of a tenant at a house party.

Drug dealer dupes her way into a blind man’s flat and tries to break into his safe.

Another tenant dies of an overdose in his ground floor flat.

2017

Another blind man is robbed.

A tenant with Down’s Syndrome is assaulted before his attacker goes “berserk” with a hammer.

2018

Arson attack at a flat – petrol is poured into a welly, set alight and shoved through the letterbox.

Drunk driver rams several cars in the car park before racing off and torching his own car.

February 2019

Disabled man is rescued from the Water of Leith suffering exposure.

Police rule out any criminality.

April 2019

Tenant spotted making death threats to another in the street in the early hours of the morning.

May 2019

Disabled woman has her handbag stolen.

Her relative and another man confront the suspect in the street and punches are thrown.

Shouting match between two tenants in the middle of the street.

