Angus Robertson: Man denies Facebook post about SNP MSP and his wife being 'murdered'

David Llewelyn, 60, is alleged to have uploaded online remarks suggesting former SNP depute leader Angus Robertson should be murdered or harmed.

Llewelyn is also facing an allegation the threat extended to Mr Robertson’s wife Jennifer.

Prosecutors allege Llewelyn, from Royston Mains, Edinburgh, posted the comments to his Facebook page in January this year.

SNP MSP Angus Robertson

The case against Llewelyn called at Edinburgh Sheriff Court where defence agent Eddie Wilson lodged a not guilty plea on behalf of his client.

Mr Wilson said Llewelyn, who was not present at court for the brief hearing, asked for the trial diet to be adjourned due to a Police Scotland cyber crime report not being available.

The lawyer also asked the Crown to return two phones, a laptop and a computer to the accused man after they had been seized from his home following his arrest.

Mr Wilson added the defence team would “strongly contest” the perceived “threat to murder” contained in the charge at the coming trial.

Sheriff Robert Fife agreed to the defence motion to adjourn the trial and new dates were set down for next summer.

Llewelyn is alleged to have behaved in a threatening or abusive manner and did upload remarks to social media suggesting Angus Robertson, and his wife Jennifer, should be murdered, or harmed, while at his home address on January 5 this year.

Mr Robertson is MSP for Edinburgh Central and was appointed as the Cabinet Secretary for the Constitution, External Affairs and Culture in May 2021.

