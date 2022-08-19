Anthony Stokes: Ex-Hibs hero's court case delayed - because he has Covid
Hibs 2016 Scottish Cup final hero Anthony Stokes cannot be sentenced for stalking after contracting Covid, a court has heard.
The case was also postponed due to some court documents not being ready.
Stokes, 34, was given four-year, non-harassment orders in September 2019 after he admitted stalking his ex, which meant he could not contact her or her mother for four years, apart from when arranging contact with the young son he and his former partner share.
At that time, Sheriff Alasdair MacFadyen deferred sentence for Stokes to be of good behaviour.
The footballer has since admitted breaching a non-harassment order by repeatedly sending emails and texts to his former girlfriend and repeatedly calling her mother in November and December 2019.
He also admitted causing his ex-partner fear or alarm by repeatedly sending her messages between November 16 and December 3 2019 in which he did “swear and utter offensive remarks”, and by repeatedly telephoning her parents to “utter inappropriate and offensive remarks” about her.
The former Ireland international was due to appear for sentencing at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Friday.
His lawyer, Michael Gallen, told the hearing Stokes contracted Covid-19 and was unfit to travel.
Mr Gallen said: “He contacted me yesterday to advise he had contracted Covid and is unable to attend.”
The court also heard some legal reports are yet to be completed for the sentencing to go ahead.
The hearing has been adjourned until September 16, and Stokes’ bail conditions will continue until then.
Stokes won nine caps for the Republic of Ireland during his career and played for a host of clubs including Celtic, Hibs and Sunderland.
He scored twice as Hibs beat Rangers 3-2 at Hampden and was made man of the match for his performance.