A freedom of information request has revealed that incidents of anti-social behaviour on Lothian buses has more than doubled since 2022.

The FOI request by Lothian MSP Miles Briggs show that the number of incidents reported by drivers jumped from 1112 in 2022 up to 2552 last year.

Although there was a very slight decrease from 2023 to 2024 of 36 fewer incidents, last year’s figure was still more than twice that of 2021 - 1147, and 2022 - 1112. This means that on average last year, drivers and passengers on Lothian buses were subject to 50 incidents a week, or seven a day.

The FOI also shows there were just 548 reported incidents in 2020, meaning the figure for last year was almost five times more than five years ago.

The figures also show that there have been 553 reported incidents of anti-social behaviour on Lothian Buses this year already, meaning that the annual figure is currently on course to hit more than 2000 again, but should be lower than the highs of the past two years if the current trend continues for 2025.

Lothian Buses driver have reported far more incidents of anti-social behaviour in the past two years then previously.

Commenting on the figures, Miles Briggs MSP (Con) said: “It is a matter of serious concern that we have seen incidents of anti-social behaviour more than doubling on our buses.

“These shocking figures reflect a broader trend of violent and anti-social behaviour in Edinburgh which has grown under the SNP government.

“This increase in anti-social behaviour must be addressed both for commuters and bus drivers alike. SNP Ministers and Edinburgh City Council must urgently review the allocation of policing to Edinburgh and work with the police to get this concerning situation under control.

“It does not help that Edinburgh has one of the lowest ratios of police officers per head of population anywhere in Scotland. SNP Ministers are failing to provide the resources the capital needs.”

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “We have the greatest sympathy for bus drivers who are at the sharp end of antisocial behaviour from a small minority of bus passengers. Everyone should be able to go to their work without fear of abuse.

“The Cabinet Secretary for Transport has met with Unite representatives to discuss the safety of bus drivers and confirmed that she is committed to ensuring a full range of options are available to support the police, local authorities and bus operators to tackle this issue.

“The vast majority of passengers travelling by bus behave appropriately, including people of all ages using their free bus entitlement to travel. None of this would be possible without bus drivers keeping communities connected.

“However, there is a minority of people, of all ages, who abuse their entitlement, including to commit offences, and which can result in serious harm to bus employees and passengers. That is simply not acceptable.

“Bus operators can already restrict access to their services in line with their own conditions of carriage and we are working with operators, unions and other stakeholders, to develop further sanctions and preventative measures. This includes development of a new behaviour code for passengers and a process for temporary suspension of concessionary travel cards.”

The City of Edinburgh Council, Lothian Buses and Police Scotland have been contacted for comment.