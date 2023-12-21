Appeal after serious crash leaves 88-year-old man in critical condition
The incident happened at around 7am on Tuesday, December, 19 on the A960 Knivensknowe Road in Loanhead when the man was struck by a Honda Civic.
Police and Ambulance attended and the 88-year-old man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where staff describe his condition as critical.
The 50-year-old male driver of the car did not require medical treatment.
Sergeant Grant Hastie of the Road Policing Unit said: “Our investigation into the circumstances are ongoing, and I would ask anyone who was in the area at the time any may have seen the crash to please contact us.
“I would also appeal to anyone with dash-cams or recording equipment to check their footage for anything that could assist.”
Anyone with information should call 101 with reference number 0499 of December 19.