News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Appeal after serious crash leaves 88-year-old man in critical condition

Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious road crash which has left an 88-year-old man in critical condition in hospital.
Mark Dowie
By Mark Dowie
Published 21st Dec 2023, 15:00 GMT
The incident happened at around 7am on Tuesday (December 19).The incident happened at around 7am on Tuesday (December 19).
The incident happened at around 7am on Tuesday (December 19).

The incident happened at around 7am on Tuesday, December, 19 on the A960 Knivensknowe Road in Loanhead when the man was struck by a Honda Civic.

Police and Ambulance attended and the 88-year-old man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where staff describe his condition as critical.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 50-year-old male driver of the car did not require medical treatment.

Most Popular

Sergeant Grant Hastie of the Road Policing Unit said: “Our investigation into the circumstances are ongoing, and I would ask anyone who was in the area at the time any may have seen the crash to please contact us.

“I would also appeal to anyone with dash-cams or recording equipment to check their footage for anything that could assist.”

Anyone with information should call 101 with reference number 0499 of December 19.