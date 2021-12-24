Appeal for witnesses following fatal car crash in West Lothian
Police Scotland have asked witnesses to come forward following a car crash near Wilkieston that killed one woman.
Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.
Gillian Mitchell, 65, from Kirknewton, was hit by a car on the A71 on December 16 at around 7.05am.
The 20-year-old driver of the blue Ford Fiesta was not injured.
Police have asked a motorcyclist who was in the area and might have witnessed the collision to come forward as well as anyone else who can help.
Sergeant Peter Houston said: “I am appealing for anyone who may have been on the A71 around the time of the incident to contact us.
“I would ask motorists with dashcam devices to check their footage as it could provide us with significant details which would assist our investigation.
“I would ask the motorcyclist to get in touch with us, although I do wish to stress the rider is not believed to have been involved in the incident but may have information which could be vital in our inquiries.”