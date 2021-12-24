Police appeal to public for information following a fatal car crash.

Gillian Mitchell, 65, from Kirknewton, was hit by a car on the A71 on December 16 at around 7.05am.

The 20-year-old driver of the blue Ford Fiesta was not injured.

Police have asked a motorcyclist who was in the area and might have witnessed the collision to come forward as well as anyone else who can help.

Sergeant Peter Houston said: “I am appealing for anyone who may have been on the A71 around the time of the incident to contact us.

“I would ask motorists with dashcam devices to check their footage as it could provide us with significant details which would assist our investigation.

“I would ask the motorcyclist to get in touch with us, although I do wish to stress the rider is not believed to have been involved in the incident but may have information which could be vital in our inquiries.”

