Appeal to help Edinburgh drum band after kit was stolen

A CRIME-HIT community band has launched an online fundraiser to help replace their kit and van stolen by thieves.

Tollcross-based Edinburgh Samba School’s Ford Transit and drums were nicked from a Blackhall street days before a major gig in Germany.

The group is now nearly halfway to raising the £3,500 they need to carry on after finding out the insurance payout is likely to come up short.

Band member Jordan Ferguson, 22, said: “We are completely overwhelmed by support from both the local community and internationally.”

Band members head out to an international festival in Coburg on Thursday having borrowed equipment from other bands.

About 40 drums and other percussion instruments were in the white Transit - registration ST10 XJA - when it was taken.

The band estimated the total loss to run into the tens of thousands of pounds, with many of the instruments one-offs and irreplaceable.

“This has been a devastating blow to TESS, and with less than a week to go before we perform at the International Samba Festival in Coburg this has hit us hard.

“With limited resources and very little time we are desperately trying to raise funds to enable us to continue and function as normally as we can with a busy Summer season ahead of us.

“Whilst we are in discussions with our insurers it is anticipated that any money we may receive for our van and contents is unlikely to cover anywhere near the value of what we have lost.

“Please help us by donating what you can, and by showing whomever did this that community spirit will prevail.”

The 60-strong group are now hoping Evening News readers can help track down their treasured drums.

Band members, who play community events and festivals across the Lothians, are asking fans to keep a lookout in case someone tries to sell the drums online.

Police confirmed officers are investigating following the theft from Craigcrook Place between Saturday, June 29 and yesterday, July 2.

“Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2708 of 2nd July,” said a Police Scotland spokeswoman.

“Alternatively a report can be made to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111,” she added.

Donations can be made to Edinburgh Samba School's Justgiving page.