Edinburgh Missing: Appeal to help trace 35-year-old Margaret Ross

The public are being asked for help as Police seek to trace a 35-year-old woman last seen in the Moredun area of Edinburgh.

Police Scotland say they are concerned for the welfare of 35-year-old Margaret Ross who was reported missing in the city, and are appealing for the public’s assistance to help trace.

She was last seen in the Moredun area in the early hours of Tuesday, 8 April, 2025, and is believed to have possibly travelled towards the Little Frances Crescent area of the city.

Margaret is described as white, around 5ft 4 in height, of medium build with long fair/blonde hair and has links to Craigmillar and Moredun, and is also known to frequent the city centre.

When last seen, she was wearing a pink t-shirt, black jacket, jeans and black trainers.

Sergeant Craig Darling said: “We are concerned for Margaret’s welfare and we are appealing to anyone who may have seen her to please contact police immediately”.

If anyone has information which may assist, please phone 101 quoting incident number 0044 of 8 April, 2025.