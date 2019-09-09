'Are EU windows fireproof' - Leith residents 'disgusted' by threatening graffiti in response to EU flag outside window

Threatening graffiti has been sprayed on the entrance to a Leith block of flats in apparent retaliation for someone hanging an EU flag outside their window.

Vandals have written various profanities on the front door of a block of flats in Cables Wynd and scribbled the phrase "Is EU windows fireproof."

Vandals left graffiti on the entrance door to the block of flats in Castle Wynd. Pic: Anne Balfour.

Resident Anne Balfour, who has lived in the block of 11 flats for more than 13 years, told the Evening News: "When I noticed the message I realised it was a targeted piece of graffiti, apparently because of this flag, and I was really disgusted by it and quite upset.

"Although I did not take it seriously, in the back of your mind you think 'how far are they prepared to take this?' and it does put you on edge."

Anne, who lives by herself, said she first saw the larger sized graffiti on Friday morning after the flag was first put up on a pole the day before.

The EU flag hangs from a pole outside a flat window in Cables Wynd. Pic: Anne Balfour.

The 47-year-old believes it first happened overnight Thursday into Friday and has reported the incident to police.

She said the phrase "Is EU windows fireproof" then appeared in smaller writing on Saturday morning.

More graffiti has also appeared since on the walls either side of the building entrance, with the word 'repatriation' sprayed on one side.

The software developer said: "I had a friend staying with me for two days and I felt a bit embarrassed, and then on the Saturday felt a target of prejudice.

The threatening messages on the front door. Pic: Anne Balfour

"I felt quite upset. People should not express themselves in that way with that kind of response, especially after someone has just put out an EU flag."

Anne said that Sunday night was the first time in four days that more graffiti had not been drawn on the building.

She said a few people in the block have reported the incidents and that police have been round to take statements.

The word 'repatriation' in blue writing on a wall by the front door. Pic; Anne Balfour

But she said the EU flag is still hanging from the same window and that police were reluctant to ask those who live there to take it down because that would mean giving in to unacceptable behaviour and bullying.

Anne has posted a picture of the graffiti on Facebook and receive and many have joined her in condemning the language.

One, Lawson Mcculloch, wrote: "Really small minded people that behave like this."