Arran Adey: Appeal launched for missing Fife man with links to Edinburgh

Arran Adey is believed to have been in the Burntisland area as recently as Friday, 15 October, but may also have been in the Restalrig area of Edinburgh on Sunday, 17 October. He is also known to go by the last name Swift.

The 35-year-old has links to areas around Fife including, Burntisland, Cowdenbeath, Lochgelly, Ballingry and Kirkcaldy, as well as Lochend in Edinburgh.

On Sunday, 17 October, officers have also searched Binn Hill, in Burntisland, as it is an area that he has been known to frequent in the past.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arran Adey also uses the second name Swift.

There are concerns for his welfare and officers are eager to trace his current whereabouts.

Arran is described as around 5ft 10ins tall, with short brown hair. It is not known what he was wearing when last seen.

Inspector Steven Hoggan said: “We have a number of police resources looking for Arran and we are eager to ensure he is safe.

“We are working with colleagues in Edinburgh as Arran has links to both the Restalrig and Lochend areas in the east of the city.

“I’d ask anyone who has seen, or spoken, to Arran since Sunday, 17 October, or who knows of his current whereabouts, to contact police as soon as possible.”