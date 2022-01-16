Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

People gathered on Randolph Crescent in memory of the Irish teacher who was killed while she was on an afternoon run along the Grand Canal outside Tullamore, County Offaly, on Wednesday.

The young woman’s death has shocked the nation and has prompted an outpouring of public grief.

Candles and messages were left for Ashling Murphy. Picture: Kelly Crichton

Around 80 Edinburgh locals gathered to lay flowers and light candles, while remembering and paying their respects to Ashling.

Kelly Crichton, who helped organise the vigil, said: “We wanted to pay our respects to Ashling and convey our condolences to her family and all who mourn her.”

Events also took place in Belfast, Dublin, London, and other cities across the country throughout the week.

Murphy was a teacher at Durrow National School and a musician.

A candlelit vigil was held in the Capital. Picture: Kelly Crichton

Her father, Ray, told the Mirror: “She was just a special girl. She’s the youngest, a little angel. She was a brilliant girl in every sense of the word.”

Kathleen Murphy, Ashling’s mum, added: “The last thing she’d say in the morning going out was ‘Mam, I love you’.”

The family of Ms Murphy comforted each other on Friday night as they attended a candlelit vigil near the scene where the 23-year-old was found.

“There must be zero tolerance for any violence against women,” Leo Varadkar, Ireland’s deputy prime minister, tweeted. “Truly devastating and senseless. Every effort is being made to make sure justice is served.”

Police are still investigating Ashling’s death. The Garda said it had made ‘significant progress’ in its investigation but was not releasing details for operational reasons. Officers said ‘no stone will be left unturned’ in the investigation.

Organiser Debbie Murphy said: "I was pleased to see so many people come out to stand with our neighbours in Ireland and the Irish community in Scotland in expressing our grief and anger at the loss of Ashling who was a beloved teacher and musician.

"We held this vigil to show solidarity and support to Ashling’s family and friends at this time.

"A book of condolence will be sent to Ashling’s family.”

