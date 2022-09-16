Attempted murder Bo'ness: Police appeal after man in 'life-threatening' condition in West Lothian town
Detectives are appealing for information following an attempted murder in Bo’ness on Wednesday, September 14.
The incident happened around 6.30pm within a property in Barony Court in the town. A 62-year-old man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with life-threatening injuries. His condition is described as critical.
A 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident and was due to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court today (Friday, September 16).
Detective Inspector William Harley said: “A man has been seriously injured as a result of this incident and I am appealing to anyone who was in the area and may have seen or heard anything to get in touch.
“Our investigation to establish the full circumstances is ongoing and officers are carrying out enquiries in the area.
"We believe this was an isolated incident and there is no risk to the wider public but anyone with concerns should speak to officers.”
Anyone who can help is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2842 of Wednesday, 14 September, 2022, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.