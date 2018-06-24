Attempted murder in West Lothian

A “VICIOUS” attack on a man that left him in hospital is being treated as attempted murder.

The 22-year-old victim was stabbed at around 5pm on Saturday in Union Road, Whitburn, West Lothian.

He was treated at the scene by ambulance personnel before being taken to the Royal Infirmary in Edinburgh with a serious chest injury.

Police launched an investigation and are appealing for any witnesses.

The attacker is described as male, white, aged between 18 and 25, medium build and around 5ft 10in tall.

He had short brown hair and was wearing a dark jacket.

Detective Sergeant Graham Garvie said: “This was a vicious attack to a young man who has sustained serious injuries and we are eager to trace the man responsible as soon as possible.

“We know that there were a number of people in the area at the time of the attack and we are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed what happened.

“We believe the victim may have walked from the West Main Street area onto Union Road and I would ask anyone who saw him and the suspect prior to the attack to get in touch.

“Equally, anyone with information relevant to our investigations is asked to contact us immediately.”

Anyone with information can contact Livingston CID via 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.