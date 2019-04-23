Bank Holiday bin fires on Bruntsfield Links caused by unextinguished disposable barbecues

A bin fire in a popular Edinburgh park was started by an unextinguished disposable barbecue, it is believed.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was told of the bin fire at 5.53pm yesterday (Monday, April 22).

Bin fires were caused by unextinguished barbecues, it is thought. PIC: David Ogilvie

One fire engine to Leamington Terrace where firefighters extinguished the fire.

A spokeswoman said: “The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 5.53pm on Monday, April 22 to reports of bins on fire in Edinburgh.

“Operations Control mobilised one fire engine to Leamington Terrace where firefighters extinguished the fire.

“The crew left the scene after ensuring the area was made safe.”

It comes after several pictures circulated on social media showing Edinburgh beauty spots such as Portobello Beach and Princes Street Gardens blighted by litter left by Bank Holiday revellers enjoying the scorching weather.

Councillor Lesley Macinnes, Transport and Environment Convener, has urged people to think about their waste after using the parks and beaches of Edinburgh - and to make sure barbecues are fully extinguished when they are finished with.

She said: “It’s always great to see our beautiful parks and beaches full of people enjoying the sunshine, but what’s not so great is the amount of litter left behind. If you’re having a picnic, please make sure you use the litter bins provided – or, if they’re already full, take your rubbish away home with you.

"And BBQs must be fully cooled or extinguished before you bin them so that we can avoid the kind of fire damage we saw at Bruntsfield Links yesterday (Easter Monday)."

Video courtesy of David Ogilvie