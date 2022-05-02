Alistair Seawright was stopped by police following a disturbance outside a home in Prestonpans in September 2020.

He had been seen kicking out at a window and the front door of the property while shouting threats of violence to his former partner who was inside.

Police were called out to deal with 39-year-old Seawright and during the arrest procedure he assaulted PC Ross Vietch by kicking him to the body.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The drink driving case unfolded at Edinburgh Sheriff Court

Officers conducted a breath test on Seawright after he had been caught in his vehicle and he was found to have 111mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is just 22mg.

He admitted three offences during a hearing at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

Sheriff John Mundy sentenced the unemployed landscape gardener to a community payback order as an alternative to a custodial sentence.

Seawright was placed on a supervision order for two years and will have to attend sessions with domestic abuse organisation the Caledonian Mens’ Programme in a bid to curb his domestic offending.

He was also banned from driving for two years and was handed a non-harassment order banning him from contacting his former partner for the next 12 months.

Seawright pleaded guilty to charges of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and driving a vehicle with 111 mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath at Redburn Road, Prestonpans, on September 13, 2020. The legal limit is just 22mg.