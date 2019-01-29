‘Barbaric’, ‘Evil’, ‘Sickened’: Edinburgh reacts after armed gang of hunters butcher a deer in Granton

Have your say

Hundreds of residents took to social media to air their views following an appeal from police to trace three men who butchered a deer in Granton.

Police are appealing to trace three men who butchered a deer in Granton.

A gang of men butchered the deer in full view of an office before carting away its carcass.

The three camouflage-clad hunters, armed with what appeared to be a rifle, stalked their prey on waste ground near the Granton gasometer on Friday (January 25) morning.

Stunned workers in the nearby Scottish Gas building saw them set their dogs on the defenceless animal before slinging it over their shoulders and calmly strolling off.

The topic split opinion on the Edinburgh Evening News’ Facebook page, with a wide range of views and opinions being shared in the comments section of the story.

Some readers were shocked and took to the Edinburgh Evening News’ Facebook page to air their views:

Jack Henderson said on Facebook: “Barbaric, obviously not a brain cell to share between them.”

Louise Kelly wrote: “This is an absolutely shocking read I’m truly saddened and sickened it’s barbaric!”

Louise Bigiel added: “Evil people! Pure evil!”

Lorraine Lean said: “Totally disgusting they need jailed!”

However, some people couldn’t see what the outrage was about:

Stuart Kerr said: “I presume all these horrified people are vegans. If not they’re in for a shock when they find out how their dinner is produced.”

Phil Istine added: “Big deal... Folks gotta eat and that’s whats done before eating...”

For others, this provided the perfect opportunity to shoehorn Brexit into the debate:

Ruth Ruthio commented: “We’ll all be down poaching deer from Granton after Brexit!”

The men are understood to have have cut open the Roe deer to remove its guts in a process known as gralloching.

It reduces the temperature to avoid spoiling the meat so it can be eaten or sold on.

The three men and their lurcher-type dogs were last seen with the dead deer walking towards the Morrisons.

A police spokesman said: “Police in Edinburgh are investigating following a report of an unlawful killing of a deer in the Granton area.

“The incident was reported to have taken place on a grass area near to Gypsy Brae.

“Three men are reported to have used three dogs to kill a deer.

“Inquiries into the full circumstances are ongoing and anyone who may have witnessed what happened, or has information to help inquiries, is asked to come forward.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 1255 of 25 January, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

