Emergency services were called to Princes Street this morning after receiving reports of damage at a city centre bank.

Police taped off the scene after a large window was smashed at the front of Barclays Bank on the east end of the street, opposite the Balmoral Hotel.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 4.05am on Monday, 23 May, to a report of damage at a business premises on Princes Street, Edinburgh.

"Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

A spokesperson from Barclays says that they are working on the basis that this was an act of vandalism.

They added: “Our priority is to ensure the health and safety of our colleagues and customers.

"We are working hard to get the Princes Street branch open as soon as we possibly can.”