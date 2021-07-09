Bathgate couple losing sleep over ‘nightmare neighbour’ they claim injected drugs outside their home

Elaine Hall and her husband, Edward, say they have experienced banging and shouting most nights since the neighbour moved into the council property in Pentland Avenue, Boghall, in September last year.

And Mrs Hall said on Christmas Day she had to call an ambulance for the man next door who appeared to have overdosed in his garden. She says when she helped him into his home he then injected himself in the groin.

Mrs Hall, 58, said: “About four weeks ago I was in my kitchen and he was outside my kitchen window injecting himself in the groin - at my hut. He was right in front of me. It stressed me out. I could not even phone the police because I could not string a sentence together. I had to wait for my husband to come home. This was around lunchtime. My husband later reported it to the council’s safe neighbourhood team.”

A broken window in the neighbouring property.

A West Lothian Council spokesperson said they are aware of the case and that officers in the relevant teams are working together to provide “appropriate support.”

The spokesperson did not comment on specific circumstances but stressed that support is available through their Safer Neighbourhood Team and community safety partners.

Police also confirmed that officers were called to a report of an assault against Mrs Hall by a friend of the neighbour in March, after she confronted them about their behaviour in the garden. Enquiries remain ongoing.

Pictures shared with the Edinburgh Evening News show windows and doors in the neighbouring property have been boarded up, with mess left outside and a syringe which was left lying outside Mrs Hall’s home.

Elaine and Edward Hall.

Mrs Hall continued: “I am concerned the council is doing nothing to help us. We have been living in an absolute nightmare.

“I do feel frightened because often I am in the house all by myself and Edward comes in at 3pm. I don’t work anymore because of the anxiety. I used to do cleaning for Lothian Buses but could not go to work because I could not sleep and was tired and anxious. I am now on Universal Credit. I had to give up my job because I could not cope.”

Mrs Hall says she has lived in Boghall for most of her life and has been in her current home for about 25 years.

A West Lothian Council spokesperson said: “We are aware of this case and work has been ongoing in relation to the matters raised, with officers across relevant teams coming together to provide appropriate support. It would not be appropriate to comment on the specifics of the case at this time or matters relating to individual tenants.

“Council officers will continue to provide ongoing support and assistance to tenants and utilise appropriate approaches that are available in these circumstances."

“It is important to stress that support is available via the Council’s Safer Neighbourhood Team and relevant community safety partners. To raise any concerns that tenants/resident may have then advice is to report to 01506 280000 [email protected]”

Inspector Brendan Mcmahon said: "Police Scotland takes all reports of anti-social behaviour seriously. We work closely with our partners in the council and other local organisations to ensure people can enjoy their homes safely and in peace.

“The root causes of anti-social behaviour are often complex and whilst police have an important role to play, it is also vital that people get the specialist support they need to address their issues.”

“Our community officers are in daily contact with our partners across West Lothian and carry out joint visits, hold multi-agency discussions and carry out days of action to target the most serious cases.

“I want to reassure the local community that keeping people safe is a priority for Police Scotland and that anyone who has any concerns for their safety, or that of others, should call us on 101 to discuss their concerns.”

