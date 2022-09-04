Bathgate crime: Meadow Park attack leaves man in hospital with serious cuts
Police are hunting two men after another suffered serious wounds during an attack in a public park.
A 33-year-old man was in Bathgate’s Meadow Park at around 6pm on Saturday when he was approached by two men.
The pair entered the park via the Meadowpark Avenue entrance before threatening and assaulting the man.
The victim was taken by ambulance to St John’s Hospital where he is currently being treated for lacerations. His condition has been described as stable.
Police are now searching for the two men, both of whom are described as white and aged between 20 and 30.
One man, who was wearing a blue hooded top, is around 5ft 7, of large build and has a beard.
The other, who was wearing a grey hooded top and joggers, is described as 5ft 5 and of slim build.
Detective Constable David McDougall said: “Our enquiries are continuing to trace the two men who are responsible for this attack.“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time who witnessed this incident take place, or who has any information that may assist our investigation to contact officers through 101 with reference 2928 of 3 September.”