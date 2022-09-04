Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 33-year-old man was in Bathgate’s Meadow Park at around 6pm on Saturday when he was approached by two men.

The pair entered the park via the Meadowpark Avenue entrance before threatening and assaulting the man.

The victim was taken by ambulance to St John’s Hospital where he is currently being treated for lacerations. His condition has been described as stable.

A man has been left with serious wounds after an attack

Police are now searching for the two men, both of whom are described as white and aged between 20 and 30.

One man, who was wearing a blue hooded top, is around 5ft 7, of large build and has a beard.

The other, who was wearing a grey hooded top and joggers, is described as 5ft 5 and of slim build.