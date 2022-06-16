Bathgate hammer murder: Man bludgeoned his step-dad in row over death of his mother

Dean Martin carried out a horror hammer attack on Keith Allan hitting the 42 year-old at least 15 times.

Two children cowered in terror as the 33 year-old struck at the house in Bathgate, West Lothian last July 5.

Martin blamed Keith for his mother's death despite there being no evidence that was true.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Victim: Keith Allan was hit 'at least 15 times' with a hammer and died later in hospital

Jailing him for life, at the High Court in Glasgow, judge Lord Matthews reduced the sentence from 20 years because Martin pled guilty earlier in proceedings.

Praising the children involved in the case, Lord Matthews told Martin: "They were in the house at the time of this merciless attack.

"I have read victim impact statements and they are heart-rending.

"The 13 year-old boy heard what was happening and felt guilty that he did not stop the attack.

"in truth, the only person guilty was you and, hopefully in time, the boy will be able to come to terms with that.

"As a matter of fact, he bravely did his best to make sure the little girl could not see or hear what was going on.

"He also had the presence of mind to call for help."

Keith had been married to Martin's mum Christina Allan for 16 years until she took her own life weeks before the murder.

Prosecutor Mark Mohammed said Martin "formed the belief" that Keith was responsible.

On the afternoon of the murder, Keith told a woman he was "struggling" with Martin living at the house.

He decided to give his step-son "one more night" hours before Martin struck, bludgeoning him with the hammer as he pleaded: "What are you doing to me?"

Martin screamed back: "You should not have done that to my mum."

One of the children was described as "hyperventilating" as he phoned for help.

Keith managed to crawl to the front door despite being under attack and a neighbour tried to intervene.

A retired police officer also tried to help after he saw Keith lying "half in and half out" the front door covered in blood.

A mobile phone clip of the brutal attack was played at the hearing in April when Martin admitted the murder.

Martin at that time refused to look at the screen and sat with his head in his hands in the dock.

The court heard then how Martin called his ex-partner after the killing stating: "I've just done him. I'm really sorry.

"My mum told me to do it. He killed my mother."

Keith did not survive the attack having suffered "extensive head injuries".

A claw hammer was found by police hanging from a fence at the front door.

Jim Keegan QC, defending, said: "His belief was Keith Allan killed his mother.

"That is not supported by any evidence whatsoever. The video played showed a vicious attack in front of an assembly of people.