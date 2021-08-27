Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Gary Thomson subjected the screaming and crying girl to a painful ordeal after she was brought to his Edinburgh flat where men abused the girl in return for money.

Thomson , 56, also repeatedly molested a boy and carried out oral rape acts on the child at a house in the city.

Thomson will be sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh

Lady Carmichael told Thomson at the High Court in Edinburgh: "The narrative I have just heard discloses appalling abuse of two children, including participation in the organised abuse of one of them."

Thomson, a self employed roofer, admitted three charges of assault and rape involving the children committed between 2010 and 2018.

The court heard that the girl victim had revealed that she was taken to a flat in Edinburgh and abused by men. She later identified the property as a flat in Blackfriars Street in the city centre where she had been taken about five times when she was seven or eight.

Advocate depute John Keenan said that on the first occasion Thomson sat on a couch next to the girl and asked if she wanted biscuits or anything. He rubbed her leg as he spoke to her and asked the child how old she was.

On the second visit she was put into a bedroom straightaway and the door was closed. Another man came in and touched her and carried out a sex act on himself before handing over an envelope of money to the man who had brought her to the flat.

Thomson then came into the bedroom and began sexually assaulting the girl before lying on top of her. She was pinned down on the bed and raped. Mr Keenan said: "She was crying and screaming at him to get off."

After the assault the girl was left feeling sore and saw blood on the bed and on her legs.

The court heard that Thomson also preyed on the boy victim from when he was aged about eight and had sworn him to secrecy.

Thomson was arrested in London after failing to appear at an earlier scheduled hearing.

He was remanded in custody ahead of sentencing next month.

