Bike stolen in Edinburgh found in England and returned to owner after seller advertised on eBay
A bike stolen from Edinburgh in July has been traced by police and returned to its owner.
Officers in Merseyside recovered the bike and returned it to its owner, Jamie Taylor, in Edinburgh after it was advertised for sale on eBay.
The bike – a high-value Saracen Ariel carbon fibre mountain bike – was reported stolen on July 7, and after carrying out enquiries officers established that attempts were being made to sell it online.
They attended the seller’s address and a man was detained.
A 42-year-old man from Egremont, Wirral was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary and remains under investigation.
Constable Graham Ford, from Wirral Community Policing Team, said: “This investigation is ongoing but it’s extremely pleasing to see this valuable and cherished possession returned to its rightful owner.
"We will act on all information, working alongside other forces, to identify and return stolen goods.
"Burglary is a distressing experience and we hope that such a positive result is a comfort for this and other victims of burglary.”