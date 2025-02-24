A West Lothian school for pupils with additional learning needs is facing a bill of thousands after vandals targetted a mini bus on Friday evening.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Lothian Council said that they have been made aware of a “reckless act of vandalism” at a school in Blackburn on Friday evening, with Pinewood School’s mini bus having been damaged.

There was extensive damage to the windscreen and drivers side windows and it has been estimated that it will now cost around £2,000 to repair the much needed vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council said that whilst repairs are underway, the mini bus will be out of action for a number of days. Whilst no one was hurt in the incident, an office window was also damaged.

Damage to the mini bus will cost and estimated £2000 to repair. | West Lothian Council/Facebook

A West Lothian Council spokesperson said: “This is incredibly mindless and reckless behaviour that could have endangered individuals at Pinewood.

“Thankfully no one was hurt in the incident however, the school minibus will be out of action for a number of days and unavailable for the children at Pinewood while repairs are completed.

“We’d urge anyone with any information to please contact Police Scotland by calling 101.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pinewood School is a state school for pupils aged between five and 18 with additional learning needs. The school on Elm Grove in Blackburn caters to a range of needs from specific conditions to autism. Around 125 pupils attend the school.