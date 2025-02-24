West Lothian school faces bill of thousands after 'mindless' vandals damage mini bus
West Lothian Council said that they have been made aware of a “reckless act of vandalism” at a school in Blackburn on Friday evening, with Pinewood School’s mini bus having been damaged.
There was extensive damage to the windscreen and drivers side windows and it has been estimated that it will now cost around £2,000 to repair the much needed vehicle.
The council said that whilst repairs are underway, the mini bus will be out of action for a number of days. Whilst no one was hurt in the incident, an office window was also damaged.
A West Lothian Council spokesperson said: “This is incredibly mindless and reckless behaviour that could have endangered individuals at Pinewood.
“Thankfully no one was hurt in the incident however, the school minibus will be out of action for a number of days and unavailable for the children at Pinewood while repairs are completed.
“We’d urge anyone with any information to please contact Police Scotland by calling 101.”
Pinewood School is a state school for pupils aged between five and 18 with additional learning needs. The school on Elm Grove in Blackburn caters to a range of needs from specific conditions to autism. Around 125 pupils attend the school.