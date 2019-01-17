Bilston armed robbery bid: Police hunt hooded man carrying pole

Have your say

Police are appealing for witnesses after a “frightening” armed robbery bid in Bilston.

A hooded man carrying a pole entered a shop on Park Avenue at around 7.45am on Wednesday, 16 January before demanding cash from staff.

The store’s emergency alarm was activated and the suspect fled empty-handed.

Inquiries are now ongoing to trace the suspect and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

READ MORE: Body of man discovered on Edinburgh City Bypass central reservation

He is described as white, around 5ft 9ins tall with dark hair and wearing a navy blue and white Timberland jacket, blue jeans, multi-coloured Nike Air Jordan trainers, black and red gloves, a navy blue tammy hat and a dark coloured hooded top with the hood up.

In addition, he was in possession of a black and red backpack and had dark-rimmed glasses on.

Detective Constable Mark Asquith from Dalkeith CID said: “While nothing was stolen from the premises, this was a frightening experience for staff. Thankfully, however, they were able to activate the emergency alarm, which forced the suspect to leave.

“Anyone who remembers seeing any suspicious activity around Park Avenue on Wednesday morning should contact police immediately.

“In addition, anyone who recognises the description of the man responsible is also urged to get in touch.”

Those with information can contact Dalkeith CID via 101 and quote incident number 495 of the 16th January. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital