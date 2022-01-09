Blackridge: 18-year-old attacked in morning assault in West Lothian
An 18-year-old was attacked in the early hours of Saturday morning in Blackridge, West Lothian
Police are appealing for information after a man was seriously assaulted on Saturday, 8 January, 2022 between 7:30am and 7:45am.
The incident took place outside Louburn flats, Main Street, Blackridge.
The man was treated for his injuries at The Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh and has since been discharged.
Read More
The suspect, who was with another man and a woman at the time, is described as white, in his early 20s, of a slim build, dark hair and was wearing dark clothing.
Officers are carrying out enquiries in the area and checking CCTV.
Detective Sergeant Ross Collett, Livingston CID said: "Although this attack happened early in the morning, I am sure there would have been people about who saw what happened. If you have any information that will assist our investigation, then please call Police Scotland via 101 and quote reference number 0753 of Saturday, 8 January 2022 or call Crimestoppers.”