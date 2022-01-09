Police are appealing for information after a man was seriously assaulted on Saturday, 8 January, 2022 between 7:30am and 7:45am.

The incident took place outside Louburn flats, Main Street, Blackridge.

The man was treated for his injuries at The Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh and has since been discharged.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Between 7.30am and 7.45 am on Saturday morning, an 18 year-old man was attacked by another man outside Louburn flats, Main Street, Blackridge.

The suspect, who was with another man and a woman at the time, is described as white, in his early 20s, of a slim build, dark hair and was wearing dark clothing.

Officers are carrying out enquiries in the area and checking CCTV.