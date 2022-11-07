The body of a man has been found at a disused quarry in Edinburgh.

The body was found around lunchtime on Sunday at Torphin quarry. No formal identification has been made, but police say the family of Stuart Campbell, 36, who has been missing since March, have been told of the discovery. Police said the death was being treated as “unexplained” but they said they did not believe it was suspicious.

Stuart, was last seen on 22 March, 2022, when he left the Co-op store on Bridge Road in the Colinton area of the city at around 6.45pm.

A Police Scotland statement said: “Police in Edinburgh can confirm that the body of a man has been found at a disused quarry on Torphin Road, Edinburgh, around 12.50pm on Sunday, 6 November, 2022.

“Formal identification has yet to take place, but the family of 36-year-old Stuart Campbell missing since Tuesday, 22 March, has been made aware. The death is being treated as unexplained but is not believed to be suspicious. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

