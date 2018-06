Have your say

POLICE today sealed off part of a city park after a man’s body was found.

A dog-walker discovered the body in St Mark’s Park, Warriston Road, this morning.

Officers attended the scene and taped off the area.

Police said the death was being treated as “unexplained”.

A spokesman said: “About 09.55 officers attended St Mark’s Park following the discovery of a man’s body by a member of the public. Inquiries remains ongoing.”