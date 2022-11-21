Body found in loch is Edinburgh neurosurgeon who went missing last week, police confirm

Michael Fitzpatrick, who was believed to have worked as a consultant neurosurgeon for the NHS in the Capital, went missing from his home in Cumbernauld on Sunday, November 13.

Police have now confirmed Dr Fitzpatrick body was found in Banton Loch, Kilsyth. The discovery was made at around 3.35pm on Saturday.

His family have been informed. The death is not being treated as suspicious.

Michael Fitzpatrick had been reported missing on November 13. Photo: Police Scotland

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "The body of a man was found in Banton Loch, Kilsyth, around 3.35pm on Saturday, November 19.

"The body has been identified as 58-year-old Michael Fitzpatrick, who had been reported missing from Cumbernauld. His family have been informed.