News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Body found in loch is Edinburgh neurosurgeon who went missing last week, police confirm

The body of an Edinburgh neurosurgeon has been found in a Scottish loch – almost a week after he disappeared.

By Gary Flockhart
49 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 21st Nov 2022, 8:37am

Michael Fitzpatrick, who was believed to have worked as a consultant neurosurgeon for the NHS in the Capital, went missing from his home in Cumbernauld on Sunday, November 13.

Police have now confirmed Dr Fitzpatrick body was found in Banton Loch, Kilsyth. The discovery was made at around 3.35pm on Saturday.

His family have been informed. The death is not being treated as suspicious.

Michael Fitzpatrick had been reported missing on November 13. Photo: Police Scotland

Most Popular

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "The body of a man was found in Banton Loch, Kilsyth, around 3.35pm on Saturday, November 19.

"The body has been identified as 58-year-old Michael Fitzpatrick, who had been reported missing from Cumbernauld. His family have been informed.

"The death is not believed to be suspicious. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."

Read More
West Lothian crime: Armadale break-in sees jewellery worth £4,000 and cash taken...