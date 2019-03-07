Body is found in Edinburgh’s Ford’s Road

A MAN’S body was found in a city street in the early hours of this morning.

Police said they were called to Ford’s Road, off Gorgie Road, around 4am and found the man dead.

The body was found on Ford's Road, off Gorgie Road. Picture: TSPL

Officers said the death was being treated as “unexplained”.

Police tents are reported to have been set up close to the Water of Leith bridge.

An eyewitness said: “The street is taped off all along Ford’s Road from the Gorgie road, a heavy police presence and a small crowd gathered but later left.”

Police appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police in Edinburgh are investigating following the discovery of a man’s body in Ford’s Road.

“The incident was reported around 4am on Thursday, March 7. Police and emergency services attended, however the man was found to have sadly passed away.

“Inquiries into the full circumstances are ongoing and the death is currently being treated as unexplained. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact officers on 101, quoting incident number 0332 of March 7, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”