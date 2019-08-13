Bogus workmen's jewellery haul seized in Restalrig raid

A HAUL of unique jewellery has been seized by police after a raid in Restalrig.

The batch, which includes a number of watches, brooches, necklaces along with a distinctive photograph of a young boy.

Officers think the items were stolen during bogus workmen type incidents and are now trying to find the owners who may not know the items are missing.

Two men, age 37 and 53 have been remanded in custody in relation to bogus workmen and housebreaking offences.

Detective Constable Ged Murray of Gayfield Community Investigation Unit said, “We have carried out a significant amount of enquiry to try and trace the owners of the items, however have so far been unsuccessful.

“Many of the items recovered are very distinctive, especially the image of the young boy who we are hoping someone may recognise.

“We believe that the items have been stolen in the Edinburgh area and are keen to get them back to their rightful owners.

Anyone who may have information about the items, is asked to contact Gayfield Community Investigation Unit on ‘101’ quoting incident number 3004 23rd July 2019.