Bo'ness ATM theft: Police recover orange van after late-night raid

The machine at a filling station on Dean Road was damaged and access gained to the contents sometime between 11pm and 11.40pm on Monday, 22 November.Enquiries are ongoing to establish the quantity of cash stolen but it is estimated to be in five figures.Enquiries so far suggest an orange van was used to break open the ATM before the contents were removed. This van has since been recovered in the local area.Two individuals were seen in the area dressed in dark clothing.Detective Inspector Craig Higgins said: “Our enquiries into the incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may have seen or heard any suspicious activity is asked to get in touch.“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam or private CCTV from the area around that time.”