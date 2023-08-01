News you can trust since 1873
Bo’ness murder in victim’s home
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 1st Aug 2023, 10:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 10:15 BST
A man has been given a life sentence for the murder of James Johnstone in his own home in Bo’ness.

The 39-year-old was attacked at a property in Drumpark Avenue at around 2pm on Saturday, April 17, 2021. Emergency services attended but James was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jonathan Bell, 37, was convicted of his murder at the High Court in Edinburgh on Monday, June 5, 2023. He was sentenced at the same court yesterday, Monday, July 31, and will spend at least 18 years behind bars.

Detective Chief Inspector David MacGregor said: “This was a brutal murder of a man in his own home. I hope today’s sentencing brings justice for James’ family as they continue to come to terms with what happened.

“I’d like to thank the local community for their support throughout our investigation. Your assistance helped us trace Bell and led to this conclusion. He’ll now face the consequences of his actions.”