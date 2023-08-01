Jonathan Bell, 37, was convicted of the murder of James Johnstone at the High Court in Edinburgh in June, 2023. He was sentenced at the same court on Monday, July 31, and will spend at least 18 years behind bars.

A man has been given a life sentence for the murder of James Johnstone in his own home in Bo’ness.

The 39-year-old was attacked at a property in Drumpark Avenue at around 2pm on Saturday, April 17, 2021. Emergency services attended but James was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jonathan Bell, 37, was convicted of his murder at the High Court in Edinburgh on Monday, June 5, 2023. He was sentenced at the same court yesterday, Monday, July 31, and will spend at least 18 years behind bars.

Detective Chief Inspector David MacGregor said: “This was a brutal murder of a man in his own home. I hope today’s sentencing brings justice for James’ family as they continue to come to terms with what happened.