Bo'ness man smeared vomit over police van in behaviour branded 'utterly disgusting'

Daniel Gauld (23) appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday after admitting behaving in a threatening manner towards his mother and breaching bail not to contact her at an address in 67 Deanfield Road, Bo’ness, on June 21.

He also pleaded guilty to resisting police officers, breaching his bail by drinking alcohol and recklessly and culpably spitting in a police van at his 39 Jessfield Place, Bo’ness home on September 15.

Procurator fiscal depute Rose Wilson said: “It was 8.30pm and the accused's mother was in her home when she heard the front door getting banged and someone shouting ‘let me in’.

Gauld resisted police officers at an address in Jessfield Place, Bo'ness

"She realised it was the accused. He continued to bang on the door and shout ‘let me in’.

"He gained entry, and sat on the couch rolling a cigarette, swearing at his mother.

"He left on his bicycle and headed in the direction of the graveyard.”

Gauld was later apprehended by police and released on an undertaking not to approach or contact his mother or enter the street. It did not take him long to breach that condition.

"The complainer was in her home address alone when she heard chapping on the door,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “It was the accused. She told him to go away.

"There were two broken televisions outside the property and he threw them out onto the main street. He kicked over various bins, causing the contents to empty out over the pavement.

"He shouted and swore at the complainer then walked off to his home address."

A couple of months later police officers had caused to call at Gauld’s home address.

"It was 10.29pm and police officers received reports of a disturbance at the address. Officers attended and spoke to the accused at his front door. They saw there were numerous half drunk and empty beer containers lying on the stairs within the address.

"The accused was cautioned at this time and placed in handcuffs. He became aggressive and was taken to the ground. He was transported to custody in a marked police vehicle.

"Upon arrival the accused was spitting all over the van and then made himself sick and smeared it all over the van cell area.”

Michael Lowrie, defence solicitor, said: “He remembers very little of any of this.”

Mr Lowrie added that even when he was not abusing drinks and drugs, Gauld’s behaviour could be “very poor” due to his Asperger’s Syndrome.

Sheriff Simon Collins QD said Gauld’s offences ranged from the “disgraceful to the utterly disgusting”.

He placed Gauld on a supervised community payback order for 18 months with the condition he attend for alcohol counselling. He also made him subject to a restriction of liberty order, meaning he has to stay in his home between the hours 7pm and 7am for the next 15 weeks.

Sheriff Collins called for a review of the order in four month’s time.

