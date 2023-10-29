Hopes that dispersal zones will help prevent repeat of last year’s Bonfire Night mayhem in Edinburgh

Bonfire Night saw mayhem on the streets of Edinburgh ast year as gangs of youths hurled bricks and petrol bombs, smashed windows and barricaded roads.

Niddrie, Sighthill, Drylaw and Pilton suffered the worst. Footage shared online showed youths aiming fireworks at response vehicles and passing cars. Two police officers were treated for head injuries and police later confirmed 14 people had been charged with various offences including breach of the peace, assault, theft and firework related offences.

Dispersal zones are set up in a bid to help prevent anti-social behaviour around Guy Fawkes Night and this year 12 such zones have been designated in the hope of avoiding a repeat of last year’s scenes.

Dipsersal zones allow the police to order groups of two or more people to disperse if they have reasonable grounds to believe their presence or behaviour is causing or is likely to cause alarm or distress to any members of the public. The police can also order people who do not live in the area to leave and can ban them from returning for up to 24 hours.

Scroll through to see the details of where the dispersal zones will be. They will be in force from Friday, November 3, until Sunday, November 5.

Bonfire Night mayhem 2022 The Niddrie area of Edinburgh was locked down after a serious disturbance on Bonfire Night 2022. Police said around 100 youths were involved in throwing fireworks, the window of a fire engine was smashed and a police vehicle was attacked by people throwing bricks.

Gracemount The Gracemount dispersal zone covers a large area, also taking in Kaimes, Burdiehouse and Southhouse.

Niddrie The Niddrie dispersal zone also includes Newcraighall, Fort Kinnaird and Craigmillar.