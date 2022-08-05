Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Farmhand Ian Ramsay, an ex-soldier from Kelso, obsessively pursued nine women for six years and used blackmail to force one to continue to have sex with him.

A judge told him at the High Court in Edinburgh: “You physically assaulted them and caused them fear and alarm by stalking them and most seriously you raped four of them.”

He was jailed for 13 years and banned from contacting his victim for two decades after being convicted of 16 offences at the High Court in Edinburgh, including five counts of rape.

Ramsay, 49, stalked, assaulted and raped his victims from 2014 to 2020 and the Scottish Borders, Renfrewshire and Ayrshire. Some were attacked in hotels after hooking up on dating apps.

He used his middle name – Ewart – to make contact with the women who he then relentlessly pursued and harassed and originally faced 47 charges.

Following his conviction, Detective Sergeant Gillian Paddon said: "Ian Ramsay is a predatory and dangerous man who has committed a variety of serious crimes against a number of different women over a protracted period of time.

"His conduct has been consistently horrendous over a number of years.

"It is thanks to the courage of the women who came forward that he has been now been found guilty of these crimes and the cruelty of his behaviour has been exposed.