Boxer who raped blind Moredun mum after she tripped and fell faces life sentence

A serial rapist who “ruined” a blind woman’s life after carrying out a sex attack on her when she asked for help to get a taxi could face a life sentence.

Teenager Mikey Hoc subjected the mother to the brutal rape ordeal in Edinburgh weeks after a court freed him on bail when he appeared facing another rape charge.

Months before the rape of the blind woman he attacked two students at a college in the Lothian area and repeatedly raped one of them. The other student pulled him off her friend during the sex assault.

A teenager also came forward to reveal that Hoc raped her at a church graveyard in Edinburgh city centre when she was a schoolgirl.

A judge yesterday called for a full risk assessment report to be prepared on Hoc, 19, to consider what risk his being at liberty posed to the safety of the public.

Lord Kinclaven told the rapist: “At this stage I am not determining the outcome in any shape or form.”

But such reports can lead to the court imposing an Order for Lifelong Restriction which results in an indeterminate sentence for the offender.

During an earlier trial at the High Court in Edinburgh Hoc denied raping the victims and claimed sex was consensual, but he was found guilty of raping them and physically attacking a fourth woman.

The blind woman, aged 49, told the court she had travelled to the home of an acquaintance in a block of flats in the Moredun area of the city last May and had a drink.

She said that she left feeling “merry” but lost her footing and fell. She got back up but heard voices and two men approached her.

The woman said the man who introduced himself as John said he would get her a taxi but raped her nearby after leading her away from the fall scene.

Hoc could be served with the Order for Lifelong Restriction and may also face deportation from the UK.