Boy, 16, charged after German motorcycle theft bid in Edinburgh

A 16-year-old boy has been charged following the attempted theft of a German-registered motorcycle in Edinburgh.

Police received a report of suspicious activity around a Yamaha motorcycle parked at Willowbrae Road, at about 10:55pm on Saturday June 22nd.

Police have charged a teenager over the attempted theft. Pic: Police Scotland.

Officers quickly responded and a 16-year-old male was arrested.

A report will now be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Detective Sergeant Kevin Tait, from Edinburgh's Vehicle Crime Team, said: "Thanks to the vigilance of the public and a prompt police response the theft of a very valuable motorcycle has been prevented.

"Tackling the theft of motorcycles remains one of our top priorities and through Operation Soteria we are continually making arrests for crimes of this nature and returning stolen bikes to their rightful owners."