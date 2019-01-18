Boy, 17, charged with vandalising 14 vehicles in Midlothian village

Have your say

A 17-year-old boy has been charged in connection with the vandalism of 14 vehicles in a Midlothian village.

The damage to the vehicles took place in Newtongrange overnight from Christmas Eve into Christmas Day.

The boy is expected to appear in court today over the alleged vandalism.

A police statement released this afternoon said: “We would like to thank the local community in Newtongrange for their patience and cooperation.”

