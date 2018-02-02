Boy knocked down in Edinburgh hit and run

Have your say

POLICE are investigating a hit and run after a eight-year-old boy was knocked down by a car.

The incident took place on Monday as the boy was crossing Saughton Road, close to the junction with Fairbrae at around 3.15pm on Monday.

A small black car was travelling northbound along Saughton Road when it collided with the boy, who was treated at hospital for minor injuries.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Police in Edinburgh are investigating a hit and run collision in Saughton Road, north of the junction with Fairbrae, which took place around 3.15pm on Monday, January 29.

“The collision involved a small black car travelling towards Stenhouse Road and a pedestrian.

“An eight-year-old boy sustained minor injuries and attended the Sick Kids Hospital as a precaution.”