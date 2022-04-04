The T2 Trainspotting star was shot dead outside his Edinburgh home on April 17, 2019. Speaking to the Daily Record his brother Sean Welsh has said he would still be alive today if officers had acted on information given to them about the murder plot.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard last year how Bradley, 49, was getting ready to enter his home in the city’s Chester Street when Sean Orman opened fire.

During Orman’s trial it emerged that police were told three times by witness Dean White about the plans to kill Bradley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His brother, Sean, said: “Why didn’t they send someone up the road to tell Brad? They had a whole month. Now three years have passed and they still can’t tell us why that didn’t happen.

“Brad’s daughter would ask me, ‘Why didn’t the police help my daddy?’ and I’ve got no answers to give her. It’s a disgrace.”

Sean said police did not issue an updated Threat To Life Warning – known as an Osman letter – to his brother despite being told specific details of the plans.

Bradley had previously been given an Osman letter but that was years earlier.

Bradley Welsh was gunned down outside his Chester Street home in April 2019.

A police search of Bradley's house discovered 'covert body armour' which he did not wear as he did not believe his life was under threat.

He was blasted in the head at point-blank range with a shotgun.

Sean continued: “White told the police explicitly. They knew it was relevant because they staged the armed raid so they believed White’s information. If the police gave Brad an Osman, I’m 100 per cent certain he’d be alive today.

“Brad would’ve been more cautious and varied his routine. He might have asked a pal to accompany him.

Forensics teams were seen searching the surrounding area of Chester Street for evidence following the fatal shooting. (Picture credit: Lisa Ferguson)

“In the minutes before he was shot, Brad chatted outside to a neighbour. He’d no idea he was in danger. To me, the police have blood on their hands.”

After the trial, Sean lodged a complaint with Police ­Scotland over its handling of White’s intelligence.

He said he was told they couldn’t discuss it because it was being probed by the Police ­Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC).

Bradley Welsh: Brother of murdered T2 Trainspotting star says police force 'has blood on its hands' three years on from shooting

“I met with PIRC in Glasgow,” he went on.

“Their investigation is finished but the results haven’t been disclosed to our family or the public.

“They’re being stopped by the Crown Office, who are looking at carrying out their own investigation.

“We’re not getting answers from the police, PIRC or the Crown. It shouldn’t take three years. We have had enough. It’s cover-up after cover-up.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed the force received a complaint which is still being investigated.

A spokeswoman for the PIRC said following their investigation a report was submitted to COPFS in December 2019 but said it wouldn’t be appropriate to comment further.

Sean Orman shot Bradley Welsh dead on April 17, 2019.

A spokesperson for COPFS said: “COPFS has received a report from the Police Investigations & Review Commissioner (PIRC) and it is under consideration by the Scottish Fatalities Investigation Unit.

“The investigation is ongoing and the family will continue to be kept updated in relation to any significant developments.”

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.