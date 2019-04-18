Bradley Welsh murder: Forensics team search for evidence in Edinburgh’s Chester Street

Have your say

Police forensics officers are searching for evidence at the scene of last night’s fatal shooting of Trainspotting 2 star Bradley Welsh.

Emergency services found the 48-year-old lying with serious injuries in a common staircase in Edinburgh’s Chester Street. He later died at the scene.

Forensics officers at the scene. Pic: Lisa Ferguson

Police have now launched a murder investigation and one ex high-ranking officer says officers may already know the person who pulled the trigger.

New pictures show forensics officers, dressed in white overalls, line-searching the cordoned off Chester Street area this afternoon.

Tributes have also been flooding in today for the Edinburgh boxer, including one from Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh who is a close friend and fellow Hibs fan.

A team of officers in white suits carry out a line search. Pic: Lisa Ferguson

Regulars at Bradley’s Holyrood Boxing Gym have also been leaving floral tributes and boxing gloves with touching messages outside of the facility.

Among the tributes is a message from Edinburgh boy Cody McManus, who filled Bradley’s boxing ring with £12,000 worth of toys through a campaign to help over 500 less fortunate kids at Christmas.

The team carry out the search for evidence. Pic: Lisa Ferguson

And Cody even won a ‘Diana Award’ last year for starting the Cody’s Christmas Toybox campaign.

Bradley is a past British ABA Lightweight boxing champion.

He has run charity projects in the city to help young people stay fit and out of trouble through his Holyrood Boxing Gym and was also involved with Edinburgh charity Helping Hands.

In 2017, Bradley secured a role in Trainspotting 2 thanks to a successful Guinness World Record attempt that saw him spar with 360 people in succession, including director Danny Boyle.

Police received multiple reports of a firearms discharge in Chester Street at around 8pm on Wednesday April 17.

Officers and other emergency services responded to the area and a man was found lying on a common staircase, having sustained a serious injury.

He later passed away at the scene.

Early investigations indicate that this has been an isolated attack and inquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible.

Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation should come forward.

