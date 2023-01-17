A Fife man has been sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh after being convicted of a number of sexual and violent offences, including rape.

Brandon MacLean, 20, committed the offences in Fife between November 2019 and March 2021 and has been sentenced to five years and six months in prison.

Detective Constable Sean Wesson said: “MacLean will now rightly face the consequences of his despicable actions in prison.

“The fact that he has been convicted and sentenced is down to the bravery of his victims in coming forward to police and reporting it. They have shown great courage during our investigation and by giving their evidence in court.

“My thoughts remain with them at this time and I sincerely hope that today’s sentencing will bring them some comfort and allow them to move forward.

