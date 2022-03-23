They believe the man may hold information about the incident, which took place on board the Edinburgh Waverley to Airdrie service between 11.09pm and 11.30pm on January, 17.

He is described as being around 5'7 to 5'8 tall, approximately 35 years old with a strong Liverpool accent. He has short brown hair, patchy unshaven stubble, and was wearing a black padded style jacket with a hood and black jeans or trousers.

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: “I would urge the male, or anyone who has information relating to the male depicted in the image, to make contact with British Transport Police.

"We can be contacted by text on 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 2200005227, or calls can be made to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

