British Transport Police release CCTV images after assault and theft on Edinburgh-Dundee train
The incident happened between Edinburgh and Inverkeithing.
British Transport Police (BTP) have released CCTV images of a man and woman they want to speak with following an assault and theft which took place on a train between Edinburgh and Dundee.
The incident happened on a train at some point between between Edinburgh and Inverkeithing, at about 11.45pm on Saturday August 10th.
Officers would like to speak to the man and woman in the images who may have information that could help their investigation.
Anyone who recognises them is asked to call BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 and quoting reference number 653 of 10/08/19.
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.